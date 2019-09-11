Rochdale assault case becomes murder inquiry after man dies
A murder inquiry has begun following the death of a man almost a week after he suffered head injuries in Rochdale.
The 54-year-old victim had been taken to hospital on 5 September with severe injuries to his head and face.
A 42-year-old man and a woman, 59, arrested on suspicion of assault have been released while inquiries continue, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Chf Insp Colin Larkin said "officers are working hard to piece together the full circumstances".