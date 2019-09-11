Image caption A man, 42 and woman, 30, arrested on suspicion of arson have been bailed

A man who was taken to hospital following a fire at a block of flats has died, said police.

The 57-year-old man suffered severe smoke inhalation after the blaze in a fifth-floor flat at Mardyke in Rochdale, Greater Manchester on Monday.

Six other residents were also treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

A man, 42, and woman aged 30, arrested on suspicion of arson at the tower block which is one of the town's Seven Sisters, have been bailed.

The dead man has not been named by police.

The Seven Sisters are a group of high-rise buildings built in Rochdale in the early 1960s.

Four of the residential blocks face demolition under regeneration plans for College Bank although Mardyke is not one of them.