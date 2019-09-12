Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Zakari Bennett died after being pulled out of the River Irwell in Radcliffe

A baby boy pulled out of a river in Greater Manchester has been named locally as Zakari Bennett.

The child, believed to have been 11 months old, was lifted from the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Bury, just before 16:30 BST on Wednesday but died a short time later in hospital.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The child's mother paid tribute to her son, who was her "whole world and so much more".

An emotional post made earlier on her Facebook account shared her shock and grief following his death.

Greater Manchester Police said it was not clear at this stage how the boy came to be in the water but unconfirmed reports suggest he was thrown from a bridge.

Det Insp Wes Knights said it was an "incredibly tragic incident" and thanked "those people who tried their best to help retrieve the baby from the river".

"His family have understandably been left devastated by what has happened," he added.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption People have been leaving floral tributes at the scene

Detectives are urging any witnesses to get in touch, particularly those with images or videos.

A post-mortem examination will take place on Friday, said police.

A cordon is still in place on Blackburn Street, at the junctions with Stand Lane and Radcliffe New Road, while investigations continue.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday

Enzo Cabuderra, who works at Italia Mia restaurant in neighbouring Stand Lane, said he arrived to find police and ambulance staff at the scene.

"I've got grandkids myself and to think that someone could do something like this…it's just shocking," he said.

Image caption The surrounding area has been cordoned off

Image caption Police said they were "working hard to piece together the circumstances that led to the baby boy ending up in the water"

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said crews "rescued one casualty who was then handed over to North West Ambulance Service".