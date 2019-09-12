Image caption Figen Murray launched a campaign in memory of her son

A new law introducing tougher security checks at venues has moved "a few steps closer", the mother of a Manchester Arena attack victim has said.

Figen Murray, whose son Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed in the attack, met the security minister in London.

She is campaigning for "Martyn's Law" to make it compulsory for every venue to assess the risk of an attack, and put appropriate measures in place.

The Home Office said it did not comment on individual meetings.

Since the 2017 attack backpacks and large bags have been banned from large concert venues.

But there is no legislation requiring security checks at all public venues.

Murdered MP Jo Cox's husband Brendan, former National Counter Terrorism co-ordinator Nick Aldworth, and Travis Frain, who was struck by a car in the 2017 Westminster attack, also attended the meeting with Security Minister Brandon Lewis.

Mrs Murray tweeted: "The meeting definitely felt as if we are being heard. Feel a few steps closer to #MartynsLaw becoming a reality."

She said further meetings were planned.

Image copyright Gareth Clements HO Image caption Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed in the attack on 22 May 2017

Mrs Murray started a petition last year demanding more security at venues which attracted more than 23,000 signatures.

She has called for a "common sense" approach and does not suggest there should be a security arch in front of every door, but said current security was "patchy".