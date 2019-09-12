Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Zakari William Bennett-Eko died after being pulled out of the River Irwell in Radcliffe

A father has been charged with the murder of his 11-month-old son, who died after being pulled out of a river in Greater Manchester.

Zakari William Bennett-Eko died in hospital after rescuers were called to the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Bury, on Wednesday.

Zak Eko, 22, has been charged with murder and remanded in custody, Greater Manchester Police said.

He will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police believe a "significant number of witnesses" were in the area around Blackburn Street at about 16:25 BST.

The force urged them to come forward, particularly if they had photos or videos.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mourners have lined a bridge over the river with flowers

Tributes have been left on a bridge across the river, while Zakari's "devastated" relatives have paid tribute to him.

In an emotional Facebook post, his mother described her son as her "whole world and so much more".