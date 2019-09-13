Manchester

Paul Dickson: Bolton man's stabbing becomes murder inquiry

  • 13 September 2019
Montserrat Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Paul Dickson died a month after he was found in a critical condition on Montserrat Road

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed at a house in Greater Manchester in 2018.

Paul Dickson, 49, was found in a critical condition at a home in Montserrat Road, Bolton, on 30 December last year.

He was taken to hospital where he died on 11 January.

The 35-year-old woman was previously arrested on suspicion of assault. She has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Det Insp Damian Threader, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "While it has been nine months since this tragic incident I want to stress that our enquiries have not stopped.

"I hope this shows that we are working hard to establish exactly what happened."

