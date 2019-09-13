Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption John Rimmer's family said they have been left "shocked and deeply saddened"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an attack in Rochdale.

John Rimmer, 54, died on 6 September almost a week after suffering serious head injuries.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.

Relatives said Mr Rimmer said he was a "kind soul" who was "loved by everyone who ever knew him".

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin said: "This was a violent incident that has left John's family and friends devastated."

He added: "We know the answers lie within the community and I would urge anyone who has any information to do the right thing and come forward to police, so that we can give John's family the answers they deserve."