Manchester

Manchester crash: Man arrested after car driven at crowd

  • 16 September 2019
dale street Image copyright Google
Image caption The people involved were ejected from a venue in Dale Street after an "altercation"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a crowd during a fight outside a nightclub.

The group had been ejected from the venue in Dale Street, Manchester, following an "altercation" at about 03:20 BST on 8 September.

As the fight continued, a black Audi was driven at a man who was taken to hospital with injuries.

The suspect, aged 32, was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

He has been released as inquiries continue.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites