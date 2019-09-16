Image copyright Google Image caption The people involved were ejected from a venue in Dale Street after an "altercation"

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car was driven at a crowd during a fight outside a nightclub.

The group had been ejected from the venue in Dale Street, Manchester, following an "altercation" at about 03:20 BST on 8 September.

As the fight continued, a black Audi was driven at a man who was taken to hospital with injuries.

The suspect, aged 32, was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

He has been released as inquiries continue.