Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Zakari William Bennett-Eko died after being pulled out of the River Irwell in Radcliffe

A father has appeared in court charged with the murder of his 11-month-old son who died after being pulled out of a river in Greater Manchester.

Zakari William Bennett-Eko died in hospital after being found in the River Irwell in Radcliffe, Bury on Wednesday.

Zak Eko, 22, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court via video link. He also faces a charge of manslaughter.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court for a plea hearing on 20 December.

Mr Eko, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea during the brief hearing.

Zakari's mother previously paid tribute to her son and said he had a "smile that melted hearts".