John Rimmer: Man charged with murder over Rochdale death
- 16 September 2019
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 54-year-old man in Greater Manchester.
John Rimmer died in hospital on 6 September, almost a week after suffering serious head injuries in Rochdale.
Mohammed Faisal Ubaid, 44, of Denver Road, also in Rochdale, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court earlier.
He was scheduled to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.