Footage of two cars travelling at high speed along a road in Bolton just before a crash in which a man died has been released by police.

Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a silver Audi and a black BMW on St Helens Road at about 23:30 BST on 9 September.

A 24-year-old man in the BMW died in the crash while the Audi driver fled.

Two men from Bolton, aged 23 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been bailed, police said.

CCTV footage taken just before the collision captured two vehicles travelling at speed along Derby Street and St Helens Road.

Police say they are keen to speak to the female driver of a blue car who stopped at the scene and took a woman injured in the collision to Bolton Hospital.

Officers also want the driver of a small red hatchback car which stopped at the scene to come forward.