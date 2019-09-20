Paedophile injected teenage boy with steroids

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption John Andrew Carter was arrested in September 2016

A paedophile who injected a teenage boy with steroids while grooming him for sex has been jailed for 10 years.

John Andrew Carter preyed on the 12-year-old at a gym by pretending to help him with weight training.

Manchester Crown Court heard the 39-year-old would secretly inject testosterone into the youth's shoulders and bottom while sexually abusing him over a two-year period.

Carter was convicted last month of six counts of sexual activity with a child.

The court heard how the boy began sleeping over at Carter's home in Aspull, Greater Manchester, after he befriended the victim's family.

Carter, who bought the victim clothes and gave him money, would molest the child during "play fights" and also shave the youngster's body, with the sexual assaults becoming progressively more serious.

The victim also "felt compelled" to allow the defendant to inject him with testosterone but eventually confessed about the steroids and admitted to his mother that "he touched me".

'Calculated grooming'

Carter, of Bolton Road, was arrested in September 2016 and convicted following a week-long trial at Manchester Crown Court.

He was also convicted of supplying muscle relaxant Diazepam to his victim and the court heard he was assessed as being a "high risk" to male children.

In a victim impact statement, the youngster said the abuse left him feeling worthless and he has no happy memories of his teenage years.

Carter was also given an extended licence for six years after his release and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

An NSPCC spokesperson said: "Carter's calculated grooming and horrific sexual assaults over more than two years have left this young boy with emotional, physical and mental scars which, without help, could last a lifetime."