Driver dies after crashing into post in Oldham
- 22 September 2019
A driver has died after his car crashed into a concrete post.
Emergency services found the man in Greengate Street, Oldham, at about 02:30 BST, Greater Manchester Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Officer said they were investigating the circumstances around the man's death.