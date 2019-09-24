Image copyright GMP Image caption David Gavin died in hospital after being stabbed in the neck

A woman has appeared in court charged with murder after a man died following a fight in Rochdale.

David Gavin, 23, died in hospital after being stabbed in the neck during the disturbance on Berwick Street on the evening of 17 May.

Police said they had been called to a fight that had been going on for 20 minutes.

Kelly Margaret Gray, 31, of no fixed address, has been remanded to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 6 December.