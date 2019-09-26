Image copyright Google Image caption Police were responding to reports of an attempted burglary involving three men

A police officer suffered "significant injuries" when his leg was crushed in a hit-and-run in Greater Manchester.

Police were responding to reports of an attempted burglary involving three men on Canterbury Road, Davyhulme at about 01:00 BST on 16 September.

They were suspicious of a black VW Golf on nearby Rochester Road and got out of their car to speak to the occupants.

The car then accelerated towards them and collided with the police vehicle, trapping an officer's leg in the door.

His leg was crushed before the car was driven away, police said.

As a result, the officer suffered significant injuries and is currently recovering at home.

It is unlikely he will be able to return to work for a number of months.

The VW Golf was bearing false plates and would have sustained "significant damage", police said.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who may have any information about the incident to come forward.

Members of the public are advised not to approach the vehicle or its occupants.