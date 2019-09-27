Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Crews from six stations have been involved in tackling the fire

Firefighters have been tackling a fire at a church rectory in Oldham.

The alarm was raised just after 21:00 BST on Thursday after smoke was seen billowing from St Mark with Christ Church in Glodwick Road.

The roof of the unoccupied rectory next door to the church was on fire, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said.

Six fire engines have been at the scene and Glodwick Road has been closed.

The incident commander, Station Manager Michael Branney, said: "Our firefighters are working extremely hard and we're making good, steady progress.

"The blaze itself is affecting the disused rectory of the church.

"It's a three-storey structure and when we first arrived on scene the fire had taken hold of the roof," he said.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed.