Image copyright PA Media Image caption A horse-drawn carriage carrying Michelle Pearson's coffin was followed by four more, each representing one of her children

A mother who died 20 months after an arson attack which killed four of her children has been reunited with her "babies in the sky", her funeral heard.

Michelle Pearson, 37, was injured when her home in Walkden, Salford, was firebombed in December 2017.

Her funeral was held in the same church where a joint funeral was held for her children, Demi, 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and three-year-old Lia.

A horse-drawn carriage carried Ms Pearson's coffin to St Paul's Church.

Four more carriages, each carrying flowers to represent her children, were also part of the procession.

Ms Pearson died in hospital on 25 August.

'Heart of gold'

Workers and locals came out to pay their respects as the cortege, led by the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Pipe Band, went past.

Ms Pearson's eldest son Lewis and brother Chris Pearson were among the pall bearers, with her other surviving son Kyle and mother Sandra Lever among the mourners.

Ms Pearson's elder sister Claire Pearson read a "Sister Poem", including the words: "How can we be heartbroken and selfish to cry when you are with your babies in the sky?"

A family eulogy read out at the service by the Reverend Gill Page ended: "But overall Michelle had a big heart, a heart of gold, and she would help anyone in need."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Michelle Pearson's coffin is carried into the church

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A family eulogy said Ms Pearson had "a laugh to remember"

At the scene:

Rumeana Jahangir, BBC News Online

Silence descended on the normally busy route as people came out to pay tribute to Michelle Pearson.

There was a sombre mood as workers and locals paused, huddling under umbrellas as they waited for the procession to pass.

Bystanders lined the route as a band of bagpipers led about 300 mourners to St Paul's.

The rain stopped briefly as people lined up to enter the church as a single bagpiper played a lament.

The empty carriages underlined the scale of the tragedy, but there was a feeling from some present that Ms Pearson was now reunited with those she had lost.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ms Pearson's children Brandon, Lacie, Demi and Lia were all killed in the blaze

Sammie Bellamy, councillor for Walkden North, said it had "devastated the whole community".

"It's absolutely heartbreaking and it has left an impact on everybody," she said.

After the service, Ms Pearson was laid to rest at a private burial in a grave alongside her four children.

Image copyright GMP/PA Image caption Michelle Pearson died on 25 August - 20 months after her children were killed in an arson attack

Zak Bolland, 23, and David Worrall, 26, were both given four life sentences for the children's murder in May 2018.