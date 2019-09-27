Ex-Oldham Athletic player led police on 98mph chase

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Callum Dolan was spotted texting at the wheel of a vehicle

Oldham Athletic have terminated Callum Dolan's contract after he was sentenced to eight months in a young offenders institution for driving offences.

The 18-year-old led police on a 98mph chase on the M60 near Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, on 10 August.

Police dashcam footage shows Dolan speeding in a black Renault Clio before clipping railings and trying to run away.

The teenager admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

The former Manchester United academy player, from Stockport, had signed for Oldham just nine days previously.

A statement on the club's website said his contract had been terminated with "immediate effect".

"Following the police investigation and sentencing, the club were left with no other alternative than to terminate his contract due to the seriousness of the offences," the spokesman added.