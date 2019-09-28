Manchester

Wigan shooting: Man arrested after 'targeted' attack

  • 28 September 2019
Police forensics on Bickershaw Lane
Image caption The victim was sitting in a parked Range Rover on Bickershaw Lane

A man has been arrested after another man was shot while he was sitting in a parked Range Rover.

The victim, in his 50s, suffered life-changing injuries following the attack in which he was targeted from a black Audi that pulled up alongside in Wigan on 19 September, officers said.

He was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm and hand and has since been discharged.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

He has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

