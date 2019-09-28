Image copyright GMFRS Image caption Six crews tackled the blaze on Thursday

Police are treating a blaze near a church, which was tackled by six fire crews, as arson.

The alarm was raised at about 21:30 BST on Thursday, when smoke was seen billowing near St Mark with Christ Church in Glodwick Road, Oldham.

No one was hurt and the fire was extinguished with no damage to the main part of the church, but the community centre next door sustained damage.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption No one was hurt, emergency services said

Det Sgt Jason Byrne, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "I would like to reassure those affected that we will do all that we can to bring those responsible into custody."