A magnet fisherman pulled a suspected wartime grenade from a canal before taking it home.

Kieran Hurst, 24, took the "very old and rusted" device to his home in Curzon Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, but dialled 999 on Sunday evening when he realised it could still be active.

He placed it into a plastic tub of water and waited for Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The bomb disposal squad then carried out a "controlled explosion".

The grenade, thought to date from either World War One or early World War Two, was fished from the water near Portland Basin on Sunday afternoon.

A GMP spokeswoman said: "Bomb disposal officers attended and a controlled explosion of the device was carried out."

The Canals and Rivers Trust said it had seen increased reports of magnet fishing, but warned it was dangerous to pull objects out of the water.

The Ministry of Defence has also said army bomb disposal teams are regularly being called to artillery being found at the bottom of canals and river beds.

A man and his son died in Huddersfield in June last year while magnet fishing.