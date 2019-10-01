Image copyright Police handout Image caption Two men arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail

A house is being searched in the hunt for a missing woman.

Hadir Al-Anizi and her six-year-old daughter were reported missing from their home in Rusholme, Manchester, in July.

Greater Manchester Police said the child was found safe a few days later but officers fear Ms Al-Anizi is dead.

A search is under way at a property in St Georges Road, Stretford. Two men arrested on suspicion of murder remain on bail.

Ms Al-Anizi - previously named by police as Hadeer Jamil Alonazi - "may have come to harm and may not be alive", the force said.

She arrived in the UK last November, having travelled from Greece to live with relatives in Rusholme.

Police said Ms Al-Anizi had not been seen "for some time" before she was reported missing and officers had been unable to trace her last known movements despite trawling CCTV in the area and speaking to witnesses.

Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "Sadly, [we] continue this investigation on the hypothesis that she is not alive.

"We are determined to find out what has happened to Hadir, especially knowing the anguish her six-year-old daughter is going through not knowing where her mum is."

She added: "It is vital that anyone with information about Hadir or her whereabouts comes forward to police so that we can give her young daughter the answers she deserves."