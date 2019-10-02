Image copyright David Dixon/Geograph Image caption Chetham is one of the UK's leading music schools

The principal of Chetham's School of Music has apologised for the "appalling mistakes of the past" after hearing details of former pupils being abused.

Alun Jones said he was "truly sorry" that teachers had "abused their position of trust".

A former pupil told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse she was sexually assaulted by her violin teacher Chris Ling at the age of 15.

Chetham's School in Manchester is one of the UK's leading music schools.

Mr Jones, who joined the school in September 2016, attended day two of the Residential Schools Hearing of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse.

He said what he had heard had been "shocking and distressing".

"My task as the current principal of Chetham's is to make sure we learn all possible lessons from what we heard today.

"Current parents and students would not recognise what was said at the Inquiry today as the school they know - but this is of no consolation to victims and survivors."

He added that he welcomed any victims and survivors of abuse getting in touch with him if "they feel it can help to rectify some of the appalling mistakes of the past".

The evidence heard is part of the residential schools phase of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, one of 14 separate investigations it is holding.