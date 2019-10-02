Rochdale football stadium evacuated due to suspicious package
- 2 October 2019
Rochdale football stadium has been evacuated after police were called to deal with a suspicious package.
Officers attended Spotland stadium in Rochdale shortly after 15:00 BST after receiving reports of the discovery.
All staff were safely moved out and the ground has been closed, said a spokesman for the club.
A cordon is in place and there are a number of road closures in the nearby area, said police.
Commuters are advised to avoid the area where possible.