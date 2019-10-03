Rochdale FC: Controlled explosion on suspicious package
- 3 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A controlled explosion has been carried out after a suspicious package was found at Rochdale football club.
Police were called to the League One club's Spotland stadium shortly after 15:00 BST on Wednesday.
The ground and several homes in Mons Avenue were evacuated as bomb disposal experts dealt with the incident.
Greater Manchester Police said residents were later allowed to return to their houses and an investigation was continuing.