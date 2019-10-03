Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The suspicious package was found at about 15:00 BST on Wednesday

A controlled explosion has been carried out after a suspicious package was found at Rochdale football club.

Police were called to the League One club's Spotland stadium shortly after 15:00 BST on Wednesday.

The ground and several homes in Mons Avenue were evacuated as bomb disposal experts dealt with the incident.

Greater Manchester Police said residents were later allowed to return to their houses and an investigation was continuing.