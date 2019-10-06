Image caption Joshua Molnar was referred to as Boy A during the trial at Manchester Crown Court

A teenager who stabbed his friend in the heart can be named after an order protecting his anonymity was lifted.

Joshua Molnar was cleared of murder and manslaughter following the death of 17-year-old Yousef Makki but was detained after he admitted possessing a knife.

The ruling to name him was made after a legal challenge by The Times newspaper.

His mother said the teenager, who turns 18 on Tuesday, "accepts responsibility for Yousef's death in the act of self-defence".

But Yousef's family said they had "never seen a shred of true remorse" from Molnar or a second defendant - a 17-year-old known in court as Boy B, who also admitted possessing a knife.

Manchester Grammar School pupil Yousef died in the attack in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March.

Molnar was detained for eight months and Boy B for four months - sentences which Yousef's family described as disappointing.

The trial heard Molnar acted in self-defence when Yousef pulled out a knife in a row over an attempt to rob a drug dealer.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed in the heart with a flick knife

Mr Justice Bryan said that with the agreement of his family, the restriction preventing Molnar being named was "dispensed with in its entirety".

In a statement following the judge's ruling, Yousef's sister Jade Akoum and mother Deborah Makki said: "The utter devastation on our lives is indescribable.

"Yousef was a bright and caring boy who had only just started to associate himself with these boys, who were not in any sense his 'best friends'.

"We do not accept for one moment that Yousef's death was merely an accident.

"Together with our legal, campaign and investigation teams, we are exploring all avenues for ensuring that we achieve justice for Yousef.

"We have never seen a shred of true remorse from Joshua Molnar, or the person known for the time being as Boy B."

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joshua Molnar and his mother Stephanie

Molnar's mother, Stephanie, said: "Circumstances on the night of 2 March led to our son Joshua accidentally killing his friend Yousef with a knife whilst defending himself against a knife.

"The events of that night were a tragedy.

"I cannot imagine what Yousef's parents and family must be going through as they try to come to terms with this.

"Joshua fully accepts responsibility for Yousef's death in the act of self-defence, and the impact of this acceptance is massive.

"He will have to live with the responsibility of his role in this for the rest of his life."