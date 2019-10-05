Bolton Lamborghini driver 'carried child in footwell'
- 5 October 2019
A driver allegedly found carrying a child in the footwell of his two-seater Lamborghini sports car was stopped by police.
The motorist was pulled over at about 11:45 BST on Manchester Road in Bolton.
Greater Manchester Police said he was given a summons to appear at court on suspicion of having no insurance and carrying a passenger in a dangerous manner.
An image of the lime green sports car was shared by the force on Twitter.