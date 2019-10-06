Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked in Thirlmere Avenue near Horwich Gold Club

A man was stabbed four times when he confronted masked attackers "acting suspiciously" around his car.

The victim, in his 40s, was taken to hospital from the scene of the attack in Thirlmere Avenue in Horwich, Greater Manchester.

It happened at 23:00 BST on Friday.

Det Sgt Robert Parker of Greater Manchester Police said: "We are treating this incident as an unprovoked and isolated incident."

He added: "There have been extra officers deployed to patrol the area to assist in offering reassurance to the community.

"I am appealing to anyone who has information about the attack to contact police."

The suspects are described as slim and dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered.