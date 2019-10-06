Image copyright Google Image caption The fatal crash happened on Bury Old Road in the early hours of Sunday morning

Two men have died after the car they were in hit a wall in the early hours.

The silver Vauxhall Astra hit a road sign before crashing into a nearby wall in Bury Old Road in Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester.

One man died at the scene of the 01:30 BST crash, while the other died later in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed to anyone with information or dashcam footage of the car to contact them.

A GMP spokesperson said: "The second man was taken to hospital and despite the best efforts of emergency staff, was also sadly pronounced dead a short time later."