Image copyright Police handout Image caption David and Ann Marie Pomphret had been married for 22 years

A husband who beat his wife with a crowbar was caught out by the blood stained socks he forgot to destroy, a court has heard.

Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was found dead at stables in Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.

Mr Pomphret, 51, admits manslaughter but denies murder on the grounds of a temporary loss of control.

Liverpool Crown Court heard his wife began "ranting" at him and he "snapped" while holding a crowbar.

He then tried to cover his tracks by washing blood from his hands, burning his bloodstained sweatshirt, dumping his jeans and trainers and disposing of the crowbar in a pond before calling police, the jury heard.

Gordon Cole QC, prosecuting, said Mr Pomphret not destroying his socks would "come back to haunt him".

He added the defendant was now attempting to "pull the wool" over the jury's eyes by claiming he lost control.

'Huge mistake'

In his closing speech, Mr Cole said the clean-up was carefully orchestrated.

He added: "One huge, huge mistake, this man did not get rid of his socks.

"Without the socks there is no forensic evidence linking him to the scene."

Mr Cole went on: "What's the next least worst alternative? Loss of self-control."

Mr Pomphret said the couple had gone to the stables to check on the horses they kept there, when Mrs Pomphret began "ranting" at him, the court was told.

He said she called him a "crap parent" and "limp and useless", before slapping him across the face.

The court previously heard she had been struck more than 30 times over the head.

The trial continues.