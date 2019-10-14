Bolton police investigate after woman raped in passageway
- 14 October 2019
An 18-year-old woman has been attacked and raped in Bolton.
Greater Manchester Police said the attack took place in a narrow passageway off Thorns Road in the early hours of Saturday, between 03:15 BST and 04:00 BST.
The victim is receiving support from specially-trained officers.
Det Insp Damian Threader said there would be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days. Police have appealed for witnesses.