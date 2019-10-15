Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption David Pomphret initially denied any involvement in his wife's death

A man who battered his wife to death with a crowbar during a row has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years.

Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was struck 30 times by her husband David at the stables they owned in Warrington, Cheshire, on 2 November.

Pomphret, 51, was found guilty of her murder on Friday after a 10-day trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He had admitted killing his wife, but denied murder on the grounds of a temporary loss of control.

Pomphret had initially protested his innocence but was "undone" after a speck of blood on his socks showed he was at the scene.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption David Pomphret struck his wife Ann Marie 30 times with a crowbar

He dialled 999 saying he had found his wife of 22 years lying in a pool of blood, "very dead".

"There is brain and blood everywhere, and it looks like she has had her head beaten in," he added.

The Barclays bank technology expert was arrested the next day and denied any involvement.

He was given bail but re-arrested four months later after police found "airborne blood" on his socks.

Pomphret then admitted manslaughter, but blamed his "highly volatile" wife, whose mental health had deteriorated. and claimed a special defence of a temporary loss of control.