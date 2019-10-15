Image copyright Google Image caption A shot was fired on Harmer Close in Newton Heath on Sunday

A gunman fired a shot at a taxi before ramming the moving cab with his car.

The shooting took place on Harmer Close, Newton Heath, at 15:05 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said the gunman then got into a light-coloured Audi car and drove after the taxi before smashing into it.

The driver and passenger inside the cab were shaken but not injured. The shooting is being treated as an isolated incident, the force said.