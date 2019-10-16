Image copyright Reuters Image caption Following the crash, Sergio Aguero said on Instagram: "What a great morning"

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has been involved in a car crash on his way to training.

The Argentine, 31, was unhurt despite the front wheel and side of his grey Range Rover being mangled.

He crashed on his way to the Etihad Campus training complex but did not need medical attention, the BBC understands.

Aguero later posted a photo of his damaged car on Instagram and said: "What a great morning."

Image copyright Sergio Aguero Image caption The striker's Range Rover was damaged in the crash but he was unhurt

Two years ago the City striker was injured in a car crash in Amsterdam after attending a concert.

He was reported to have been in a taxi on his way to the airport after watching singer Maluma perform.

City are playing away against Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League.