Image copyright PA Media Image caption Lewis Fisher, 21, (left) and Joseph Pownall, 27, have both been jailed after a high-speed car chase left a mother-of-five daughters dead

Two men have been jailed over the death over a mother-of-five after a "senseless" high-speed car chase.

Joseph Pownall, 27, chased Lewis Fisher, 21, in a pick-up truck at more than 70mph (113km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone in Wigan.

But they both lost control on a bend and Fisher's saloon car ploughed into 34-year-old Joanne Collinge's vehicle.

Pownall was jailed for 12 years and Fisher was sentenced to 11 years at Manchester Crown Court.

Fisher, of Poolstock Lane, Wigan, was found guilty of causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving while unlicensed and uninsured.

Pownall, of Pennine Way, Golborne, admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

'Boasting'

The court heard the car chase was sparked when one of Fisher's passengers threw a brick at Pownall's VW Amarok truck which was parked outside the Bryn Hall pub in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Pownall came out of the pub and chased the Mercedes for a mile at less than a car's length.

Fisher's car hit Mrs Collinge's car and she died later in hospital.

Pownall then went back to the pub where CCTV appeared to show him "boasting" about the chase, the court was told.

Jailing Pownall, Judge Mansell told him: "By your senseless act of aggression you have brought unimaginable tragedy to bear on this family."

Speaking after the sentencing, Mrs Collinge's husband Andrew said: "She was the love of my life and such a great mum. We just can't imagine our lives without her.

"The people responsible for Joanne's death have left us with our own life sentence."