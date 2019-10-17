Image copyright Royal Exchange Theatre Image caption The theatre shared an image of some the items that were taken on Twitter

A van containing "irreplaceable" costumes for a theatre's Christmas show has been stolen from a pub car park.

Hundreds of handmade garments, which were to be used for Gypsy at Manchester's Royal Exchange, were taken from outside the Lancashire Fold in Middleton between 00:30 and 07:00 BST.

Head of wardrobe Nicola Meredith said the vintage items were "unique" and had "taken years to collect".

Anyone with information about the theft should get in touch, police have said.

A spokeswoman for the Royal Exchange said the show will still open on 30 November as planned.

She said the white Mercedes Sprinter was full of old cinema chairs and 12 large chequered laundry bags full of costumes from the 1930s and 40s, which included kimonos and silk dressing gowns.

She added that the theatre was investigating why the van had been left in the car park.

Image copyright Royal Exchange Theatre Image caption The theatre said the production of Gypsy would go ahead as planned

Ms Meredith said the bags "may not look like much to the people who have taken the van, but they are unique items which have taken years to collect".

"Not only are they an important part of our costume store, but my team has spent months researching and selecting the correct dresses, coats and so on, for our production," she added.

"Each one has many memories and many of the pieces of clothing will have been handmade by our team here - they really are irreplaceable."

The theatre, which won four prizes at the 2018 UK Theatre Awards and is one of the country's top regional theatres, has become known for its lavish Christmas musicals, having previously put on productions of The Producers and Guys and Dolls.

The new version of the Broadway classic Gypsy will mark the end of a year which will also have seen the theatre stage critically-acclaimed reimaginings of West Side Story and Hobson's Choice, a female-led take on Macbeth and Light Falls, a new play soundtracked by Jarvis Cocker.