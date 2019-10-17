Teenage boy charged with Manchester bus stabbing
- 17 October 2019
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with stabbing a 17-year-old boy on a bus in Manchester.
The alleged attack took place on Tuesday afternoon on Wilmslow Road, which is known locally as "Curry Mile".
Greater Manchester Police said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was had been scheduled to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
The force said the victim was discharged from hospital after suffering two wounds to his thighs.