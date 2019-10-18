Image copyright GMP Image caption Police said Danilo Furtado had shown "a complete disrespect for others"

A thief who stole a phone, wallet and jewellery from a man who was suffering a cardiac arrest has been jailed.

Danilo Furtado, 34, admitted stealing from the 73-year-old, who fell ill on the steps near the Metrolink platform at Bury Interchange at about 23:10 BST on 15 August.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Furtado, of no fixed address, had shown "a complete disrespect for others".

He was jailed for 20 months at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

A GMP spokesman said instead of calling for help, Furtado "chose to steal a number of his personal belongings including his phone, wallet and a gold chain".

He said the emergency services were contacted about five minutes later and the man was taken to hospital, but died the next day.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Con Dave Potter said Furtado had "preyed on a vulnerable man", adding: "I honestly cannot comprehend that someone would stoop to such levels."

"Furtado's actions have shown that he has a complete disrespect for others and I hope this sentencing sends a clear message that this shocking behaviour will not be tolerated."