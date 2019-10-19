Image copyright Lancashire County Cricket Club Image caption An artist's impression shows the plans for Old Trafford

Lancashire's cricket stadium is due to get a new stand, increasing its seating capacity to 26,700.

The 4,850-seater stand will replace the Red Rose Suite at the Old Trafford ground, which hosted the most matches during this year's Cricket World Cup.

Club chairman David Hodgkiss said it would be "one of the largest cricket stadiums in the country".

The club also plans to extend the Hilton Garden Inn hotel, which opened two years ago.

In April, Lancashire announced an operating profit of £2,387,000 for 2018 - an increase on the previous year.

This summer, Old Trafford hosted six World Cup games including the India v Pakistan match, which attracted 700,000 ticket requests and a huge global TV audience.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Virat Kohli played in the India v Pakistan World Cup game at Old Trafford

Trafford Council has outlined plans for new homes, offices and a leisure centre nearby and changes to cycle and pedestrian routes.

They also include a public square and a "processional route" between the cricket ground and Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium.

The UA92 university, set up by a cohort of former Manchester United footballers on the former Kellogg's site, will also propose further development plans, which will be be subject to a public consultation in November.

A public consultation on the wider redevelopment, known as the draft Civic Quarter Area Action Plan, is due to be launched in early 2020.

Trafford Council leader Andrew Western said: "It aims to create a fantastic place for those who live and work here.

"We will consult with residents every step of the way as we continue the journey to creating a vibrant and amazing Civic Quarter."