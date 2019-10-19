Image caption Police were called to Manchester's Arndale Centre on Friday night

A 26-year-old man who was arrested after a shopping centre was sealed off has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police were called to Manchester's Arndale Centre on Friday night to reports of a man with a knife.

A woman suffered a minor wound and was treated at the scene. No other injuries have been reported, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

It happened a week after five people were hurt in a stabbing at the centre.

The man was initially arrested on suspicion of affray and later detained under the Mental Health Act.

People evacuated the Arndale on 11 October after a man "lunged" and attacked two women and a man.

Two others were hurt, but none of the injuries were said to be life-threatening. A 40-year-old man was detained under the Mental Health Act.

A GMP spokesperson said there would be more police officers around the shopping centre in the coming days to provide reassurance.

Speaking after last week's attack, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said a spotlight had been shone on "the debate about knife crime".

He said he would ask police to consider "more use of stop-and-search powers but in a way that is intelligence-led, non-discriminatory".