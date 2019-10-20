Image copyright Google Image caption Orianna Crilly-Cifrova died in hospital after being found injured at a property on Cross Lane

The family of a baby who died after being found in a house has said she "melted our hearts and wrapped us around her little finger" in a tribute.

Orianna Crilly-Cifrova, who was 12 months old, was found injured at a house on Cross Lane, in Radcliffe by emergency services on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she died on Thursday.

A 21-year-old man, and has been charged with her murder.

Jamie Chadwick, of Cross Lane - who is understood to not be the child's father - appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The baby's mother Chelsea Crilly, 19, of Warwick Road, Atherton, also appeared before magistrates charged with causing or allowing the death or serious harm of a child.

'Our little princess'

Paying tribute to Orianna, her family said "a thousand words could not begin to describe how much she was loved and how much joy she brought to our lives".

"Orianna was just 12 months old, learning to walk and talk and starting to develop her own little personality.

"She had the cheekiest smile with the biggest brown eyes, a combination that melted our hearts and wrapped us around her little finger.

"She was our gift and cruelly taken from us and we are unsure how we can live without her."

The family said Orianna "was our little princess and she was the centre of her daddy's world".

"He loved her millions and she will always be in his heart and his memories and will be loved forever," they added.