Image caption Nicky Butt was arrested in Hale, Greater Manchester, in April

Ex-Manchester United footballer Nicky Butt has denied a charge of assaulting his wife.

The former midfielder, 44, is accused of attacking Shelley Butt at an address in Hale, Greater Manchester, in April.

As well as pleading not guilty to assault by beating, he further denies causing £800 of damage to an iPhone 7, Manchester Magistrates' Court heard.

Mr Butt, of Park Road, Bowdon, Altrincham, was granted bail until a hearing on 9 January at the same court.

A trial is due to start on 27 February.

Mr Butt won a string of Premier League titles in his playing career at Old Trafford and also played in the club's dramatic last-gasp 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in the 1999 Uefa Champions League final.

He later went on to play for Newcastle United, Birmingham City and South China.