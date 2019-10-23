Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Hisham Muhammad denies engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism

A jury has failed to reach verdicts in the trial of a man accused of plotting a drone strike on British soil.

Hisham Muhammad, 25, from Bury, Greater Manchester, allegedly planned an Islamic State-inspired attack on police or soldiers.

His trial at the Old Bailey heard he hoarded an arsenal of weapons and a modified drone.

Mr Muhammad denied engaging in conduct in preparation for acts of terrorism. A retrial is set for 1 June.

His cousin Faisal Abu Ahmad, 24, denied failing to disclose the alleged plot to authorities.

The jury deliberated for 37 hours but was unable to reach verdicts and was discharged.

Judge Richard Marks QC ordered a retrial for Mr Muhammad and Mr Ahmad, both of Victoria Avenue, Whitefield, in June.