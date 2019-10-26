Image copyright Heaton Park Tramway Image caption The tram operates in Heaton Park in north Manchester

A heritage tramway that was closed after overhead cables were stolen has reopened, following a crowdfunding campaign to raise money for repairs.

Manchester's Heaton Park Tramway was shut "indefinitely" in September after copper wiring was taken by thieves.

However, a fundraising drive raised £5,400 to pay for new cables, which tramway chairman Keith Whitmore said were then fitted "within days".

The tramway, which opened in 1903, has run as a heritage service since 1980.