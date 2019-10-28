Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at a home in Wellington Street East in Salford on Sunday

Three children were rescued from a house fire sparked by an electrical fault.

Firefighters led the children out of the property in Wellington Street East, Salford on Sunday just after 13:40 GMT.

A woman and two other children had already managed to escape. They were all taken to hospital but were unhurt.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said the blaze had broken out in the kitchen of the home in Higher Broughton.

Station manager Mike Branney said: "Our crews were met with a well-developed fire in the ground floor kitchen.

"While wearing breathing apparatus they worked both to tackle the flames and lead three children to safety who were still in the house."

He added: "We believe the cause of the fire started from an overloaded plug socket that had overheated."