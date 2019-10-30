Image copyright PAUL ELLIS Image caption The nine tower blocks are managed by Pendleton Together

Replacing unsafe cladding on nine tower blocks will start in 2020 after funding for the work was finally secured.

After the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, a check of the Pendleton flats in Salford found they were covered in the same material as the London block.

However, managers Pendleton Together were not eligible to receive government funding for replacement work.

A spokesman for the firm said a loan to finance the work had now been secured and it would start in 2020.

Resident Jon Smith, 74, said it had been "disturbing" to live in a flat with dangerous cladding.

The management company said sprinklers and heat alarms would also be fitted when work gets under way early next year. Fire doors will also be replaced.

A Pendleton Together spokesman said it had secured a loan from its parent company, Together Housing Group.

In addition to the government, Salford City Council previously blocked a £25m loan to finance the work.