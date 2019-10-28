Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Basil Thomas was jailed after breaching a previous restraining order

An "obsessive stalker" who placed a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend's car after their six year relationship ended has been jailed for three years.

Basil Thomas bombarded the 46-year-old with letters, emails and visits to her home.

Police said he also followed his victim wearing a mask and on one occasion turned up at her mother's hospice.

Thomas, 50, of Cranleigh Drive in Cheadle, Greater Manchester, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court.

He was found guilty of stalking and handed a fresh restraining order after breaching a previous ban.

Det Con Alison Shields, of Cheshire Police, said: "This case has proved yet again how Thomas is an obsessive stalker.

"Despite knowing the clear distress his behaviour had caused in the past, he dismissed his victim's feelings and continued to cause her pain by going to great lengths to follow her."

Caught on camera

Thomas broke the initial restraining put in place in June 2019 after less than a month when he went to the woman's home, the court heard.

The next month he followed her around a supermarket in Macclesfield.

When the woman returned home and checked her CCTV, he was seen climbing over a wall and entering her back garden.

Police said he interfered with the camera by repositioning it to face the sky but was still caught on camera.

Thomas also admitted turning up outside a hospice where his victim's mother was staying. so he could follow them when they went shopping.

The woman eventually told police she was being followed after searching her car and finding a tracking device, leading to Thomas's arrest on 15 August.