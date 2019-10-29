Image copyright Google Image caption The care home's managers said the CQC's findings were "unfair"

A care home for people with mental health needs did not give staff mental health training and had residents who only left their room at meal times, inspectors have found.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found one resident at Alness Lodge in Manchester had been bullied by staff, while another said they were not allowed to access their own money.

The care home was rated inadequate.

The home's managers rejected the claims and said they were "unfair".

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that the home has been put into special measures after inspectors found it was inadequate in three areas - safety, leadership and responsiveness - and required improvement in two others, effectiveness and caring.

Their report stated that few activities were planned for residents, meaning that some only came out of their rooms at meal-times, and a member of staff accused of bullying had been observed speaking to a resident "in an improper way, which had a negative impact on their emotional state".

The home's management said it took the "interests of all our residents extremely seriously", adding that the CQC "clearly do not understand the nature of our service or the particular needs of its residents".

"These residents are able to understand and manage those needs and manage their own lives with minimal oversight - something that the CQC would like to obstruct."