Image caption The authority previously suggested alternative "high profile locations for poppies, such as trees"

A council will attach plastic poppies to lampposts after residents were banned from doing so over fears they were too heavy.

Tameside council stopped residents in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, because any additional loads, "no matter how small", posed a safety risk.

They branded the decision "disgusting" and "disgraceful".

The council said it will install the poppies to ensure it meets "safety and insurance requirements".

A spokesperson said: "We share in and fully support our local community's desire to display poppies with pride and honour all those who have served in the Armed Services and we are pleased we have been able to work together to resolve this."

"Safety has always got to be a priority on any issue relating to the highway, so we have taken the decision to install the poppies on behalf of the community to ensure it is done with all due regard to safety and insurance requirements," the council added.