Image caption The work was scheduled to have ended two months ago

Roadworks lasting more than a year that caused misery for drivers and were blamed for delaying a Manchester United game have been completed.

The £15m work, which began in Salford's Regent Road in August 2018, should have ended this August but faced many setbacks, as well as causing tailbacks.

Transport officials thanked motorists for their patience during the work between the Mancunian Way and M602.

Salford City Council admitted "a lot of people had to suffer".

The work included extra lanes at four key junctions, more cycle lanes and fully-pedestrianised crossings at all junctions.

Salford city council's transport spokesman Roger Jones said: "We understand a lot of people had to suffer while the roadworks took place but it is important we maximise the capacity of our roads for the long term.

"We can now start to feel the benefit of the improvements so thank you for your patience."

In October 2018, Manchester United's team bus missed the kick-off for their Champions League match when it took them 75 minutes to travel the three miles from their pre-match hotel.

The problems prompted Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to call for the same powers as the Mayor of London to co-ordinate roadworks.

In March, traffic ground to a halt when workers blocked main roads with diggers in protest at not being paid.